TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Housed in a historic building on Fifth Avenue in Troy, you’ll find a space filled with vibrant artwork waiting to be discovered. Laudelina Martinez opened Martinez Gallery in 2001 to showcase contemporary artwork with a focus on Latino artists.

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Laudelina moved to the United States to attend college in New York. She started her career in higher education before becoming a curator and art director of her own gallery.

“Each Latin American country has its own history. Not everybody has the same experiences so in terms of their own art and culture each Latin American country is different,” said Laudelina.

Martinez Gallery is located on 1913 5th Ave. in Troy. You can email to set up an appointment (martinezgallerygroup@gmail.com) or visit the online gallery.