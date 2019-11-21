Off the Beaten Path: Mariaville Goat Farm

PATTERSONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems in the area that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

In this adventure, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson heads to Pattersonville, N.Y. to visit Mariaville Goat Farm.

Walking with goats, cuddling with goats, and yoga with goats are the most popular activities at the Mariaville Goat Farm. It costs $10 per person and you just call to make an appointment.

And for those who don’t want the experience to end or just want a fun getaway, the farm has a yurt available to book overnight.