Off the Beaten Path: Magnolia Tree Map

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Megan Mumford Klepetar, a professional photographer, created a map with more than 60 Magnolia tree locations throughout Saratoga Springs.
She was inspired to create the map after taking a walk with her husband and noticing the beauty of the majestic trees.
When she began her project, she went to her community to help source locations for the trees.
Klepetar keeps track of the Magnolia trees and their locations on Instagram and now, on Facebook. If you have a recommendation for a Magnolia tree location, she would love to hear from you!
You can reach out on social media or email her at saratogamagnolia@gmail.com.
Below is a slideshow of Megan Mumford Klepetar’s Magnolia tree photography:
