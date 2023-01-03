ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A juice and smoothie bar on Madison Avenue in Albany is saying “Cheers!” to the New Year with ginger shots! Formerly Raw, Loco Juice & Smoothies reopened with the new name this past October.

Their menu caters to fans of vegetarian and vegan options. While much of the menu resembles what was offered by Raw, they’ve revamped, renamed and added new menu items. Their vegan banana bread and pumpkin bread were popular during the holidays.

If you’re not in the mood for a smoothie or fresh juice, pitaya and acai bowls are very popular with customers. If you’re on the go, their ginger shots pack a punch delivering a quick kick of Vitamin C in one tasty gulp.

Loco Juice & Smoothies is located at 454 Madison Ave. in Albany. For their menu and to place an order online, visit their website.

Their hours are as follows: