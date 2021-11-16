Off the Beaten Path: Lindenwald

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For 21 years, Martin Van Buren spent his final years at his beloved estate called Lindenwald. Owned and operated by the National Park Service, visitors are invited to take a look inside at the more than 30 rooms of the sprawling estate.

Van Buren was the eighth president of the United States from 1837 to 1841. He purchased the estate in 1839 during his single term as president, living here during his retirement.

Lindenwald was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1961.

Visitors can step back in time through a free guided tour of the mansion, led by the one and only Ranger Dawn. Dawn Olson has been a park ranger at the historic site since the 90s.

“The best part of the job, for me and I’ve been here since May of ’97, is meeting and greeting visitors. I also organize the school groups and that’s where I get my energy from,” she said.

Guided tours of Lindenwald are offered Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. Tours last 45 minutes and cover the interior of the home, the Van Buren family, and the history of the site.

Sign up for the tour will be available in the visitor center a half-hour beforehand.

Park grounds remain open daily from 7 a.m. to sunset. Pick up a brochure in the parking lot and follow the three-quarter mile wayside loop to learn more about Martin Van Buren’s post- presidency home.

The Visitor Center and facilities will close for the season on Sunday, November 21, 2021.