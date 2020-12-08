Off the Beaten Path: Lights in the Park

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the second year, Timothy Murphy Park is transforming into a Winter Wonderland for its annual “Lights in the Park” event. Hosted by the Middleburgh Rotary elves, the family friendly holiday light show is free for the public.

This year the festive event is completely drive-through so families and individuals can enjoy a little holiday cheer from the safety of their own cars.

Upon arrival, you’ll be greeted by characters like the Grinch and Frosty the Snowman. And don’t be surprised if Santa stops by to wave as you drive by.

A special addition this year are angel figurines to honor the memory of community members that have passed away. The club offered angel applications for residents to be included.

The event runs Fridays and Saturdays during the month of December.

Although the event is free, donations are welcome.