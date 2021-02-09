Off the Beaten Path: Laurel’s Florals

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the last decade, Laurel’s Florals has been a staple in the community – whether it’s to celebrate, comfort, console, or cheer. With more than 40 years in the industry, Owner Laurel Rice says being a florist has always been in her DNA.

“That’s the one thing with flowers is that people love to get them and it makes them feel good,” said Rice.

One of the shop’s unique offerings is their decorative gnomes! Scroll through this slideshow to see some of the gnomes on display:

  • Gnomes available for sell at Laurel’s Florals.
In preparation for Valentine’s Day, the shop has ordered 950 roses. Besides floral arrangements, they sell balloons, chocolates, cards and more items that will help dazzle that special person in your life.

Laurel’s Florals is located at 736 3rd Ave. in Watervliet. They are available for pick-up or delivery.

Call Laurel Rice at 518-426-4658 anytime for all your floral needs.

