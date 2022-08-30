WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ladylily’s Place was an idea baked from scratch two years ago by Tracy Passaro. Using a sugar cookie base and frosting, she used her background in the arts to paint up works of art. When she knew she needed help to fulfill a big order, she called up Jennifer Lochner, a great baker and even better friend.

Christmas and the holidays are a busy time for the small business that offers direct-to-order custom cookies. After outgrowing the kitchen in Tracy’s home, the duo moved into a bigger space on Route 50.

The store is located at 4300 NY-50 Suite 106, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 12866. Come this fall, they plan to open the space for walk-in business as well as offering cookie decorating classes.

While they don’t offer walk-in business at this time, you can call or contact them online to order their custom cookies. The ask they you give them a few weeks advance notice for large orders.