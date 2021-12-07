Off the Beaten Path: L.J. Hand Farm Center

VILLAGE OF GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For almost 55 years, a store in the Fultonville area has been doing business the right way, continuing to grow and expand. Known as the “little farm store with a big heart,” L.J. Hand Farm Center always gives back during the holiday season.

The annual event entitled “Winter Wonderland Christmas” features their warehouse transformed into a Winter Wonderland where children and their families can visit with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the Elves. They also have a singing reindeer and an elf that will check your “Naughty or Nice”” status.

This event is completely free, created as a way to thank the community for their continued support. No purchase necessary.

It’s held the first two Saturdays in December (Dec. 4, Dec. 11) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. both days. On Dec. 5, individuals with special needs and their families could book a private photo session where extra care was taken to support the sensory, physical and other developmental needs to make it a magical holiday experience for everyone.

Need to mail a letter to Santa? The “North Pole Express Mailbox” will ensure all letters to Santa will get a speedy response.