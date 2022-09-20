SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fall fun is in full swing at Kristy’s Barn! The farm was established in 1910 and three generations later, it’s still in the family.

Owned by Kris and Ken Johnson, Kristy’s Barn puts an emphasis on using green farming practices and creating a family-friendly environment.

Right now on the farm, you can pick-your-own apples! Whether you’re a serious apple picker, or just interested in picking a few for fun, Kristy’s Barn aims to make it a fun experience for the whole family.

On weekends they offer free hayrides every half-an-hour. Before you leave, don’t forget to stop by the store to take home a pie and grab one of their award-winning apple cider donuts made using their homemade fresh cider.

Kristy’s Barn is located at 2385 Brookview Rd, Castleton-On-Hudson, N.Y. 12033. They are open Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.