KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The former home of a prominent lawyer and politician in Kinderhook is providing a window into the rich history of Columbia County. NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson brings us inside the James Vanderpoel House in this week’s Off the Beaten Path.

“The house was for James Vanderpoel and his family. He was a lawyer in Kinderhook here, and the house was built around 1820 and he lived here until about 1833,” said Lisa Weilbacker, the executive director of the Columbia County Historical Society.

The home serves as a living museum of history for the Columbia County History Society. Rooms have been transformed into galleries. Visitors can explore paintings, furniture, clothing and artifacts from the historical society’s permanent collection.

In the portrait gallery, come face-to-face with the portraits of Columbia County residents. A bookstore and museum gift shop is located in the back of the building.

The James Vanderpoel House is one of four properties operated by the Columbia County History Society. The James Vanderpoel House is open to the public on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The historic home is located at 16 Broad Street in Kinderhook. Admission is $5 for adults.