Off the Beaten Path: Iroquois Museum Outdoor Exhibition

HOWES CAVE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Iroquois Indian Museum has a new outdoor exhibition called “Tonto, Tepees, and Totem Poles: Considering Native American Stereotypes in the 21st Century,” which is on display in the open-air pavilion on the museum’s grounds.

“Even though our museum is closed, we want to invite people to engage with us through live virtual events and by visiting our beautiful grounds to walk through our 45-acre nature park and consider contemporary issues and Haudenosaunee art in the outdoor exhibit,” says Museum Director Steph Shultes.

The outdoor exhibit is free and open to the public 24/7. Visitors should prepare to take their trash with them and know that the museum building, including restrooms, are closed to the public.

If you’re lucky, you may have the chance to meet the CFO (Chief Feline Officer) Little Boy, who likes to greet visitors.

On duty for #OffTheBeatenPath! Just finished a pawsitively wonderful interview with the @iroquoismuseum CFO (Chief Feline Officer) Little Boy. 🐈🐈🐈 Story coming soon @WTEN: https://t.co/JioK0sm3jD pic.twitter.com/tO6Wo2SA4i — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) July 2, 2020

For safety reason, the museum is waiting to reopen until at least Labor Day, says Curator of Exhibitions Colette Lemmon.

For more information on the museum’s virtual events, visit their website.

LATEST STORIES