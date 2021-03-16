Off the Beaten Path: Irish American Heritage Museum

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mission of the Irish American Heritage Museum is to preserve and tell the story of the contributions of the Irish people and their culture in America, inspiring individuals to examine the importance of their own heritage as part of the American Cultural mosaic. Since reopening, the museum has been excited to invite the community to learn more about the Irish history and culture.

Last year, the museum relocated to a bigger space in Quackenbush Square, but had to close after being open for only one month.

Although they tell the story of the Irish in America, they say their museum could tell the story of almost any immigrant.

“It is the story of leaving home and family to build a life in a new place. It is a testament to the courage of those who faced the unknown and conquered fear and discrimination to become Americans,” said Museum Executive Director Elizabeth Stack.

The Irish American Heritage Museum is open Wednesday-Sunday, for a full list of their hours of operation or to become a member, visit their website.

If you don’t want to leave home, the museum is offering virtual exhibitions.

