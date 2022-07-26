CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since 2018, Icy Point in Clifton Park has providing endless smiles, cup by cup. Icy Point serves up Thai-inspired ice cream rolls that is fresh and made-to-order.

Using an advanced cold plate, liquid cream turns into ice cream in less than two minutes. They say the experience of watching ice cream made in front of you is just as enjoyable as the finished outcome.

“Most ice cream is pre-made they already make it maybe a couple months ago…. but us we make ice cream daily, every cup is fresh,” said Jiaxin Montgomery, the manager of Icy Point.

Icy Point Rolling Ice Cream is located at 800 NY-146 suite 110, Clifton Park, N.Y. 12065.

The hours of operation at Icy Point are as follows: