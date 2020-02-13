Off the Beaten Path: Ice Skating

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems in the area that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

In this adventure, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson laces up her ice skates at the Capital Ice Arena in Clifton Park.

According to their website, “Formerly known as the Clifton Park Ice Arena, the Capital Arena is a privately owned and managed ice rink featuring two – NHL size ice rinks. The first rink opened in 1989 by the Town of Clifton Park and is now privately managed.”

The next “Learn to Skate” program kicks off on March 11. For pricing and booking information, visit their website.

For freestyle hours at the ice rink, here’s their schedule.