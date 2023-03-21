FEURA BUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ice Cream Station has been a staple in the community since the 1970s, changing ownership over the years. Jake and Mackenzie Constantine have owned it for two seasons now and say they are excited to usher it into the future.

Ice Cream Stations offers soft serve, hard ice cream, Dole Whip, specialty sundaes, and Only 8 Frozen Yogurt, which is a low-sugar option. Each week they offer new weekly flavors, new they share on their Facebook.

Jake has memories of visiting the establishment growing up. Now, he dreams of his family growing up in the area and he says “maybe work” at the shop.

Looking for something different than your standard ice cream cone? Why not try the “Taco Tuesday” special, which includes a choice of waffle cone taco, soft serve flavor, three toppings, whipped cream, nuts, and a cherry.

Ice Cream Station is located at 1391 Indian Fields Road in Feura Bush. The ice cream shop is open Monday-Friday from 4-9 p.m., Saturday from 12-9 p.m., and Sunday 12-8 p.m.