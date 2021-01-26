Off the Beaten Path: Hudson Crossing Park

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located just outside of the Village of Schuylerville, Hudson Crossing Park is bordered by the Champlain Canal and Hudson River. With more than two miles of trails, a unique play garden, historic walking bridge, picnic facilities, and more, it has been called the “best kept secret” of the area.

Open every day year-round from dawn until dusk, it’s free of charge.

Map of Hudson Crossing Park. (Source: Hudson Crossing Park)

Visitors may enjoy picnic facilities, fishing and birding sites, a children’s play garden and more than two miles of nature trails with panoramic Hudson River vistas and Champlain Canal overlooks.

If you’re looking for the spot with the best views, look no further than the historic Dix Bridge, which formally joins Saratoga and Washington Counties within Hudson Crossing Park. Once closed to foot traffic, it now serves as the keystone of the Park, bridging communities and inviting bicyclists, pedestrians, snowmobilers, and skiers to cross the Hudson River.

Upon their arrival to the park, one of the first things visitors see is their iconic gate, created by artist Leif Johnson.

From the moment you are greeted by Hudson Crossing Park’s signature wrought iron gate to the surprise sculptures you find as you wander deeper into the trails, keep your eyes peeled for inspiration.

The park even has its own mascot named Henry, who shares his adventures at the park during a weekly story time with two local libraries and Rural Soul Music Studio.