Off the Beaten Path: House of Frankenstein Wax Museum

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Looking for a fright? Look no further than House of Frankenstein Wax Museum on Canada Street in Lake George!

Since the 1970s, the monster-themed attraction has been using wax & animatronic figures with scary special effects to keep the spirit of Halloween alive all summer long.

Open Thursday to Monday, the tourist attraction opened for the 2021 season in May.

While the attraction is available to people of all ages, not all make it through the journey of terror!

House of Frankenstein does issue the following warning, “House of Frankenstein Wax Museum is a museum based on classic literature and traditional aspects of early wax museums. The museum has some scenes of violence and you will be in a darkened environment. Parents should use good judgment as to whether the museum is appropriate for young children.”