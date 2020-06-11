Off the Beaten Path: Hollyhock Hollow Sanctuary

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Attention Birders: Hollyhock Hollow Sanctuary is calling! The 138-acre sanctuary is the newest addition to the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy.

The preserve was the former estate of University at Albany Professor Dr. Robert Rienow. Upon Dr. Rienow’s death in 1988, the sanctuary was bequeathed to Audubon International for use as a public preserve and served as the organization’s headquarters until 2013.

In January of 2020, Audubon International transferred ownership of Hollyhock Hollow Sanctuary to the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy.

The acquisition of 135-acre Hollyhock Hollow Sanctuary adds 7 additional miles of trails and marks the Conservancy’s 19th nature preserve in the Capital Region.

Credit: MohawkHudson.Org

The Mohawk Hudson Maps app allows you to pinpoint your location at any MHLC preserve, navigate preserve trails, measure distances between points, and more! Get started here.

Address: 46 Rarick Rd., Selkirk, NY

Directions: From Albany, take Delaware Avenue (RT-443) west and turn left on to Elm Avenue (RT-32). Continue on Elm Avenue for 3 miles, then take a left Old Quarry Road (CR-102). Continue on Old Quarry Road for 3 miles, then turn right on Rarick Road. The parking area will be on your left, about a quarter-mile down Rarick Road.

To learn more about land conservation, and how you can support their efforts, visit the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy’s website.

LATEST STORIES