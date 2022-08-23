WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hidden away in the woods at June Farms in West Sand Lake, you’ll find a whimsical hobbit house ready for a peaceful nights rest. Starting in September, you can channel your inner Frodo Baggins booking the hobbit house for an overnight experience on Airbnb.

The hobbit house is a studio, fit for comfortable living. From the black walnut countertops to window locks to the outdoor lighting, the attention to detail lives up to the fantasy.

Booking begins September 1, but due to popularity, the first two months are already completely booked. Next available dates for booking, at the time this article was written, is in November.

So how much does it cost to sleep like a hobbit? The price point and booking details can be found online. In August, an overnight stay costs for dates in November were $259.