Off the Beaten Path: Historic Cherry Hill

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A piece of living history is waiting to be discovered in Albany! In June, Historic Cherry Hill opened for public tours, after a decade-long restoration project.

“From very rare items to toothbrushes we can tell stories about the family based on their actual things they owned,” said Shawna Reilly, education coordinator at Historic Cherry Hill.

The historic site, sometimes known as The Yellow House on the Hill, tells a story of America through the lives and experiences of one Albany household. Built in 1787 for Philip and Maria Van Rensselaer, Cherry Hill was lived in until 1963.

The museum collection includes 70,000 artifacts and manuscripts, all of which were accumulated by the Cherry Hill household over the course of five generations and nearly 200 years.

With grant funding and public support, the museum underwent a decade-long restoration project that stabilized the structure, upgraded mechanical systems, restored windows, repaired the roof, installed a fire detection system, and restored interior finishes.

After being closed off from the public for so long, Cherry Hill is ready to host guests for self-guided tours.

Tours are offered on Fridays between 1 and 4 p.m. and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.. Tours are on the hour, and the last tour begins at 3 PM. Reservations are required.