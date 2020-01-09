Off the Beaten Path: Hildene

MANCHESTER, Vt. – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems in the area that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

In this adventure, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson visits Hildene, the Lincoln Family Home in Manchester, Vt.

From 1905 to 1975, Hildene was home to three generations of President Lincoln’s descendants.

It all began as the summer home of Abraham Lincoln’s son, Robert Todd Lincoln and his wife Mary. The house is still furnished with almost entirely Lincoln Family furniture, including special artifacts belonging to the 16th president of the United States.

The Hildene Welcome Center, located in the Lincolns’ restored carriage barn, is where your adventure begins.

During the winter, guests can venture around the grounds on ski or snowshoes and visit the family’s home, 1903 Pullman car, goat dairy and cheese-making facility and Dene Farm.

Word on the street is that the Nubian goats at the Hildene’s farm love visitors!

According to their website, “Hildene, is formed from two old English words, “hil” meaning hill and “dene,” meaning valley with stream. Robert and wife Mary named their Manchester home based on their views of the Taconic Mountains to the west, Green Mountains to the east and the Battenkill flowing through the great valley of Vermont below, hill and valley with stream. “

To plan your trip to the historic home and learn more about their education programs, visit their website.