Off the Beaten Path: Hicks Orchard

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than 100 years ago the gates of Hicks Orchard opened so neighbors and friends could pick their own fruit. It’s a special tradition that continues to this day.

Located in Granville in Washington County, Hicks Orchard is the oldest u-pick orchard in New York.

While apples are their claim to fame, during the summer it’s all about berries. Right now is peak blueberry season at the orchard – prime for the picking

For adults looking for a fun night out, there’s a cidery on the grounds offering hard ciders fermented from their orchard-grown apples.

Interested in visiting? They are open Sunday, Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on Thursday, Friday, & Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (U-Pick closes at 6 PM).

