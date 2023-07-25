LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The author known most famously for writing, Moby Dick, once called the Capital Region home. From 1838 to 1847, a young Herman Melville began his writing career while he lived in a house in Lansingburgh.

The property is preserved and maintained by the Lansingburgh Historical Society. Two areas of the house are occupied by private residents, including the author’s bedroom where he did a majority of his writing.

He wrote his first two novels, Omoo and Typee, while he lived here. He also wrote poetry during the same period of time.

The property is preserved and maintained by the Lansingburgh Historical Society.

The Herman Melville House and Museum is located at 114th Street and 1st Avenue in Lansingburgh. The author’s birthday is on August 1. The Lansingburgh Historical Society is holding a special event on August 12 to recognize the milestone. The event will include a house tour and guest speaker.