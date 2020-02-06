Off the Beaten Path: Henry Hudson Planetarium

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems in the area that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

In this adventure, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson visits the Henry Hudson Planetarium, which is set to close its doors at the end of February.

According to Discover Albany’s website, “As part of Mayor Sheehan’s efforts to support redevelopment at and around Quackenbush Square in Downtown Albany, the Irish American Heritage Museum – currently located at 370 Broadway – will make its new home at this location, 25 Quackenbush Square. In order to accommodate the museum’s move, the Henry Hudson Planetarium will close its doors on February 20, 2020.”

On Feb. 15, the planetarium will have a special show called the “Love Among the Stars: A Special Valentine’s Day Planetarium Show.”

They’ll also have special showings during the winter break week. Here’s a link to the schedule.