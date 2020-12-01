Off the Beaten Path: Heated Igloos

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This holiday season the Inn at Erlowest is inviting you to dinner in a cozy little igloo, under the stars and snowflakes. After announcing its return on social media, the Instagram-worthy dining experience is booking up quickly.

Six heated igloos currently line the property of the turn-of-the-century stone castle located on Lake George.

The winter fun dining experience is available Friday through Sunday and by reservation only.

During the experience, guests can enjoy the privacy of their own heated igloo and order food and drinks from their award-winning restaurant.

According to their social media, an igloo reservation can seat up to six people.

There is a $200 food and beverage minimum requirement Thursdays & Sundays, and a $250 food and beverage minimum requirement Fridays & Saturdays.

Igloos will be available to book until May. Call 518.668.5928 to make a reservation.