TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tucked away in Troy, you’ll find a sanctuary for martial arts training and wellness. Hawks Hill is a 90-acre third generation farm that specializes in the Japanese martial art of Aikido, weapons and wellness.

Justin Coletti has almost twenty years of experience in the practice. After spending time in Brooklyn, the Troy native wanted to bring the traditions of Aikido and acupuncture back to his hometown.

“Learning to fight is a side effect of training here but the main focus is really personal development or self development,” said Coletti. “With martial arts, my thought was that if I’m going to learn how to break things I should learn how to fix them as well, so that kind of drew me to acupuncture and Chinese medicine from there.”

According to their website, “Older teens and adults, ages 16 and up are welcome to join at any time. You will work with the chief instructor and senior students to learn how to fall and roll safely, deliver and evade strikes as well as practice mindfulness.”

Hawks Hill is located at 36 Cooksboro Road in Troy.