SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Folklore has a new exhibit on display called “Hattitude! The Hats of Louise Hughes Rolling.” The exhibition honors the work and life of African-American milliner Louise Hughes Rolling with a display of more than forty hats from her collection.

The exhibit, originally designed and curated by Traditional Arts of Upstate New York, will be on display through October 1, 2023. New York Folklore is located at 129 Jay Street in Schenectady. They are open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday.