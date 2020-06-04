Off the Beaten Path: Hancock Shaker Village

HANCOCK, Mass. (NEWS10) – Adventure awaits at Hancock Shaker Village! The historic location is opening its outdoor space for their 2020 season.

As part of Phase 1 of the Massachusetts Reopening Plan, the village is opening its outside area on Thursday, June 4. All buildings will be closed.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore their gardens and meet their beloved baby animals. Lambs, kids, and calves—and their mothers—are in new outdoor fenced-in areas.

This week the village welcomed their newest arrival: piglets.

What can you expect? They created a one-way route through the barnyard and village that allows you to enjoy their property, and gives you the option to take a walk on the 1-mile Farm & Forest Trail. The route is well-marked with directional signage as well as indicators for where you can stop to enjoy the animals.

To keep visitors safe and abide by state guidelines, pre-purchased admissions are required for a specific date and entry time.

Click here to reserve your time slot, or call 413.443.0188. Children 12 and under are free, as are members, but everyone must register in advance (even members). To become a member, click here.

