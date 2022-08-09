WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you live in the Capital Region, you know a thing or two about mini hot dogs. Made famous locally, Gus’s Hot Dogs has been perfecting their recipe since 1954.

The hot dog joint prides themselves on using the same recipes and same locally made ingredients since day one. In fact Steve will tell you the only thing that’s changed is the price of the hot dog. When they opened in 1954, a mini dog was ten cents. Today, it’s a dollar more at $1.10.

“Customers have been coming for many years, kind of considered a destination location. People come from anywhere from a 50 to 75 mile radius,” said Steve Haita, the current owner.

Gus’s Hot Dogs is located at 212 25th Street, Watervliet, N.Y. 12189. They’re open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday – Saturday.