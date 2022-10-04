TOWN OF GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Driving past the corner of Route 9N and Porter Corners Road, you’ve probably seen the red caboose! The relic from the past is helping tell the history of the Town of Greenfield.

The town purchased the caboose, which dates back to 1919, from the Delaware and Hudson Railroad for one dollar in 1988. By 1990 the caboose was moved to its current site near the historic Adirondack Railroad Station.

“It took the town two years to organize getting it moved here from South Corinth. At some point during that time period a car bashed into it and set it on fire and it was restored in 2010,” said Robert Roeckle, a trustee for the Town of Greenfield Historical Society.

Once a year the community gets a rare glimpse inside the landmark for the town’s annual caboose day celebration. The event has been a tradition for the last twelve years following its restoration efforts in 2010.

If you missed the annual caboose celebration in August, you can contact the Greenfield Historical Society to arrange a tour.