Off the Beaten Path: Grapevine Farms

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Located in Schoharie County, Grapevine Farms is a dream come true for Tracy and Tim Purcell.

While taking business courses offered at SUNY Cobleskill and writing their business plan, the couple happened upon the 1850s farmhouse. They opened the business in 2002, one week after getting married.

Almost two decades later, they’ve turned Grapevine Farms into a destination, offering a bistro, bakery (Pro tip: Try the jubilee cookies!), gift shop, and a wine cellar featuring wines from New York state.

As their business has grown, so has the paranormal activity.

Customers and staff members have claimed to see and hear the supernatural spirits, which many believe are the ghosts of the original owners, who are buried behind the property.

More Off the Beaten Path