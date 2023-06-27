LEEDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Opened in 2016, Gracie’s Luncheonette on Main Street in Leeds specializes in comfort food made from scratch. The establishment is the child of engaged couple, Andrew Spielberg and Ally Merritt.

Before opening their doors in 2016, they started their culinary endeavors at the farmers market. They eventually purchased a food truck before ultimately opening a permanent location.

Their philosophy has always been good food doesn’t have to be complicated. They make everything from the buns to the bacon from scratch.

“People come from all over the place to try our donuts. We get a lot praise about it,” said Andrew.

Gracie’s is located at 969 Main Street in Leeds. They are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.