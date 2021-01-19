Off the Beaten Path: GO Athletic Thrift Store

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new thrift store for athletes called GO opened last month. Located on Main Street in Middleburgh, the store offers new and gently used equipment and athletic wear for kids, teens and adults.

Amber Johns and her husband, local coaches for more than 10 years in the community, opened the store after cleaning out their sons’ closest. They knew the clothes and gear he had outgrown could be someone else’s buried treasure.

Donations at the store help support local athletic programs and community events.

Interested in donating or purchasing new athletic gear? The store updates their weekly hours on their Facebook page.

