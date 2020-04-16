Off the Beaten Path: Genealogy

(NEWS10) – In this week’s Off the Beaten Path, News10’s Cassie Hudson examines the branches in her family tree, starting with the roots.

For the month of April, the Guilderland Public Library is giving library card holders free access to ancestry.com. The access is normally limited to visitors at the library, but now for the limited time it’s open to members remotely.

If you don’t have a library card, you can easily obtain one from here.

If you’re not a member of the Guilderland Public Library, other Capital Region libraries are offering the service to members.

There’s also another free resource you can research your ancestry called FamilySearch.com, says Genealogist Lisa Dougherty.

In this digital exclusive, Genealogist Lisa Dougherty gives suggestions on the best ways to start researching your ancestry:

