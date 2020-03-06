Off the Beaten Path: Fulton Montgomery Quilt Barn Trail

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems in the area that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

In this adventure, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson visits Fulton and Montgomery Counties to check out the Fulton Montgomery Quilt Barn Trail.

The first quilt barn trail was created in 2001 in Ohio, after Donna Sue Groves had the idea to honor her mother who was an avid quilter.

In 2014, Liz Argotsinger brought the unique idea to the area after coming across the quilt barn squares in her travels.

What started as one square grew into more than 150 locations for the Fulton Montgomery Barn Trail.

As Argotsinger will tell you, each square has a story. Many of the quilt barn squares are created in honor of a loved one’s memory.

Information on the trail can be found online, and a detailed list of the trail locations can be found here.

Updated brochures, with more locations, will be available at visitor centers in the area in March.