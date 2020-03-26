Off the Beaten Path: Free Online Coding Classes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As people across the Capital Region practice social distancing in the safety of their homes, Off The Beaten Path is showing you ways you can escape your homes and your head during this time.

AlbanyCanCode, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a new generation of software coders, is making it easier than ever for anyone to learn coding from the comfort of their couch.

The offerings, for both adults and children, are available weekly on their Facebook. For those of you not on the social media platform, you can also find the videos on their website.

“As a community-minded organization, AlbanyCanCode is delighted to offer free coding classes to ensure that children keep learning and adults find new career opportunities in technology,” said Annmarie Lanesey, Founder and CEO of AlbanyCanCode. “These classes provide productive outlets to educate, innovate and connect, while also helping to prepare participants for a changing world in which computer skills are essential.”

AlbanyCanCode will announce the line-up for sessions at the start of each week. Weekly sessions are developed and presented by AlbanyCanCode instructors.

