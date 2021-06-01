Off the Beaten Path: Four Corners / Elsmere Historic Walking Tour

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a year of hard work, 16-year-old Isabella Richards and Town

Historian Susan Leath are releasing a new community self-guided Historic Walking Tour of Four Corners and Elsmere. Created for her Gold Award project, Richards hopes the walk allows residents in her community to discover the rich history right in their backyard.

The map for the walk can be found on the Town of Bethlehem website on the Town Historian’s section under quick links.

“I think you need to have a passion for the local history. You know I’m a local historian, I know all about the Bethlehem history and you can really connect local things to bigger world events but they happen right here in Bethlehem, right here in Delmar and Elsmere,” said Susan Leath, Town of Bethlehem historian.

Richards will find out this summer if she wins the Gold Award project, the highest level of honor in organization.

“It’s a way to bring together the community, it bonds us all together cause we all have this shared history,” said Richards.