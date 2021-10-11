Off the Beaten Path: Fort Ticonderoga scenic cruises

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fort Ticonderoga, is a museum, cultural destination, historic site, and educational organization. With nearly 2000 acres of landscape, located on Lake Champlain and overlooking the Green Mountains of Vermont, the historical landmark is rooted in rich military history.

Formerly Fort Carillon, Fort Ticonderoga is known to have the largest series of untouched Revolutionary War era earthworks surviving in America.

If you’re looking for a unique way to explore the history of the landmark, sign up for one of the scenic boat cruises aboard the Carillon. The experience runs until October 16.

The 75-minute cruise allows you to soak up Vermont’s Green Mountains and New York’s Adirondacks while learning about Lake Champlain’s centuries of maritime and military heritage with an onboard narrator.

The Carillon tour boat operates from a dock on Lake Champlain located on Fort Ticonderoga property, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga, N.Y. 12883.