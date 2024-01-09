COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since 2018, Fly to Fit Bungee Fitness has been helping people of all ages soar into their health goals. The bungee-based fitness classes provide a low-impact, high-intensity cardio workout, according to Founder Tina Murphy.
“It’s a fitness studio really designed for people that need a little extra help with their workout and low joint stress but high intensity,” said Murphy.
They offer the following types of classes:
- Bungee 101
- Toning Bungee
- Tabatha Bungee
- TRX
- Kids Bungee Class
- Rebounder Class
- Zumba
- Bungee HIIT
- Dance Bungee
- Bungee Cardio Kickboxing
- Tabatha Burn
- Mobility Impaired Classes
Fly to Fit Bungee Fitness is located at 1814 Central Ave. in Albany. For the new year, the fitness studio is offering five classes for $50 for new customers.