COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since 2018, Fly to Fit Bungee Fitness has been helping people of all ages soar into their health goals. The bungee-based fitness classes provide a low-impact, high-intensity cardio workout, according to Founder Tina Murphy.

“It’s a fitness studio really designed for people that need a little extra help with their workout and low joint stress but high intensity,” said Murphy.

They offer the following types of classes:

Bungee 101

Toning Bungee

Tabatha Bungee

TRX

Kids Bungee Class

Rebounder Class

Zumba

Bungee HIIT

Dance Bungee

Bungee Cardio Kickboxing

Tabatha Burn

Mobility Impaired Classes

Fly to Fit Bungee Fitness is located at 1814 Central Ave. in Albany. For the new year, the fitness studio is offering five classes for $50 for new customers.