COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located just off Sand Creek Road in Colonie, you’ll find this gamers’ paradise! Flights 2 is a game and hobby store built on the tradition of its former business, Flights of Fantasy.

Started in 1993, Flights of Fantasy was once Albany’s destination for books and hard-to-find games. During the pandemic its owner decided it was time to retire, that’s when Dave Sheedy stepped it. The former employee wasn’t ready to see it go away.

“I decided to take a chance with a partner and like a phoenix out of the ashes raise the dragon out and become Flights 2,” said Sheedy, a managing partner of the business.

At the store, you can find books, board games, action figures and lots and lots of card games – ranging from Magic the Gathering to the rarest of Pokemon cards. Bob, the store’s mascot, is a rescue cat they let handle security. During weekly gaming events, he’s known to cuddle up next to players.

The store is located at 381 Sand Creek Rd in Albany. It’s open every day of the week except for Tuesdays. If you’re interested in participating in their weekly games, check out their calendar.