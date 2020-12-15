Off the Beaten Path: Festival of Trees

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Festival of Trees returns this holiday season to bring wintry brightness to the community with a safe, socially-distant, and glittering celebration of the holidays. Featuring more than 60 artistically decorated fir trees, the Festival is a beloved tradition in its 14th year.

Who decorates all the trees? Local sponsors from businesses and non-profits came together to turn the galleries of SCHS and YWCA into lands of wintertide enchantment.

The Festival of Trees runs from Dec. 5 through Dec. 30, and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $6 for people over 12, and are available at the entrance to SCHS (32 Washington Ave, Schenectady).

Masks are required, and please note that they limit the number of people allowed into the space to allow space for social distancing.