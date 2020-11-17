Off the Beaten Path: Featherweald Nature Preserve

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In October, Rensselaer Land Trust (RLT) announced the official opening of their Featherweald Nature Preserve in Cambridge. From two miles of woodland trails to the scenic views of the Hoosic River, this new nature preserve is ready to be explored.

The protected area of 44-acres is owned, created, and maintained by RLT and its volunteers. In three months, more than 40 volunteers contributed a total of more than 500 hours to make the preserve ready for the public’s enjoyment.

“I find it very heartening to be involved in a community of kindred spirits who see the value in such conservation projects and make ideas into reality. RLT can serve as the facilitator for such undertakings but it takes the overall community to make them happen. We all should be both grateful and just a little proud in what we are able to accomplish together. Featherweald Nature Preserve is the proof of that. Come and enjoy this wonderful place!,” said Bob Crowley, RLT’s board president.

Featherweald Nature Preserve was donated to RLT in 2018 by Ms. Lisa Lindquist, Ms. Ilse Godfrey, and Mr. Craig Johnson in memory of their parents, Kenneth and Nancy Johnson.

The property was donated to RLT in order to protect ‘biodiversity on the property and to honor Kenneth and Nancy Johnson’s long-time enjoyment of the property and commitment to sharing its wonders.’

A total of 230 species of biota have been observed at Featherweald Preserve including 171 plants, 54 animals, and five fungi.

Featherweald Nature Preserve is located at 187 County Route 59, Cambridge, N.Y. 12816. Off road parking is available in the lot near the preserve’s road sign.