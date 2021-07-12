Off the Beaten Path: FASNY Museum of Firefighting

FASNY Museum of Firefighting

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Calling all families, firefighters and history enthusiasts! Adventure awaits you at the FASNY Museum of Firefighting, the world’s largest firefighting museum.

The museum’s collection of historic firefighting vehicles and apparatus — from ornate hand-drawn hose carts of the eighteenth century to brawny 1,000-gallon diesel-powered tankers of the 1970s — is one-of-a-kind.

Families can enjoy hands-on interactive exhibits, that will teach them about fire safety in the process.

Closed Mondays and Tuesdays, the museum is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. daily.

Molly is the FASNY Museum of Firefighting’s resident Dalmatian, as well as a trained and certified therapy dog. She’s named after Molly Williams, one of New York state’s very first female firefighters, who served in the early 1800s.

Want to meet Molly? She’s hosting an event on Saturday, July 17.

