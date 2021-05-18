Off the Beaten Path: Famous Lunch

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When it first opened its doors it was called Quick Lunch. The name change would come in the 1950s after a major weenie event put them on the map!

The legend goes, in 1958, a local marine stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia, was craving his Troy hot dogs. More than a dozen dogs were flown to the embassy and served to both him and the U.S. Ambassador at his 54th birthday celebration.

After the headlines of “Operation Hot Dogs” made the national and local newspapers, they quickly became “world famous.”

Now, they ship their dogs across the country and around the world.

And it’s not just about the hot dogs, they also serve breakfast that locals rave about and a rice pudding people cross state lines to enjoy.

Famous Lunch is located at 111 Congress Street in downtown Troy.