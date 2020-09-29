MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Looking for a new way to enjoy the scenic views of Schoharie County during Autumn? Look no further than S&J Ranch in Middleburgh!
The family-run operation offers lessons, training, camp and much more.
During October, the ranch is holding special fall-themed trail rides on their newly groomed trail system.
For only $25 per person, riders can enjoy scenic views through Schoharie County for 1 hour during one of the best times of the year.
Ready to sign up? Call 518-390-2666 to make a reservation.
More Off the Beaten Path
- Off the Beaten Path: Fall Foliage Trail Rides
- OTBP Digital Exclusive: Meet the Empty Pockets Ranch animals
- Off the Beaten Path: Empty Pockets Ranch
- Off the Beaten Path: Pond Exploration Program
- Off the Beaten Path: Take a StoryWalk Down Warren Street