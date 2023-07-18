HOUSATONIC, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A vibrant tea house in Berkshire County is brewing together inclusion and purpose to create the perfect blend of community. From bubble tea to gluten-free scones, ExtraSpecialTeas is on a mission to create a place where good food meets friendship.

Cherri Sanes started the non-profit seven years ago in Great Barrington after yearning for a place in the community where her son with autism could feel a sense of belonging. That’s when ExtraSpecialTeas was born.

About a year and a half ago they opened a second location in Housatonic. Her team of participants, or employees, grew from 3 to 34.

They offer a completely gluten-free menu and have more than 50 types of tea from Tiesta Tea available. In their special tea lab they blend 5 of their own in-house teas.

ExtraSpecialTeas is located at 226 Pleasant Street in Housatonic and open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.. The original location is located at 2 Elm Street in Great Barrington.