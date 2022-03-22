ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located on North Pearl Street in Albany, European Tailoring & Alteration has been operating in downtown for decades, but last year, it got a makeover in more ways than one. Mo Rabiu took ownership of the store, leaving the finance world to follow her passion for fashion.

“My mom was a fabric designer, I watched as a little kid, and I’ve always loved to touch and the feel of the fabric,” said Rabiu.

Born in Nigeria, she moved to the United States when she was a young adult. While acclimating to college life was difficult, fashion always allowed her to express herself. Eventually her love for fashion growing into a styling side hustle.

After committing a decade in the finance world, Rabiu decided to walk away from it during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through a friend she learned that the owner of European Tailoring and Alteration was looking to sell. After going over the numbers, she realized it was the perfect opportunity for herself.

In addition to dry cleaning and alterations, she added a consignment shop. She says she needed to spice up the window and a consignment area just made sense.

European Tailoring & Alteration is located at 40 N Pearl St., Albany, N.Y. 12207. They’re open Monday through Friday.