Off the Beaten Path: Empty Pockets Ranch

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in Schoharie County, Empty Pockets Ranch is open and ready to welcome you on the farm.

The ranch is a dream come true for the Davis Family.

After Josh Davis, who spent 10 years in the Army and had 3 deployments in Iraq, was home for good, his wife Lori and the rest of the family decided to purchase a small homestead and to make their dreams a reality.

In one year, they transformed Empty Pockets Ranch into the place it is today: a place for the community to enjoy.

Open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m, visitors can meet the farm animals, visit their country shop, and pick their own pumpkin.

If you’re lucky, you might meet Charlotte and Daisy, their new piggy arrivals.

