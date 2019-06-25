Off the Beaten Path: Drive-In Movie Theaters

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” is a series that profiles hidden gems around the Capital Region that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson visits the Malta Drive-In, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary. The theatre is opening every night for the rest of the summer until Labor Day.

Visit the theatre’s website for movies and showtimes. Here’s the address:

2785 U.S. 9

Ballston Spa, NY 12020

Other drive-in theaters in the area include Hollywood Drive-In Theatre in Averill Park and Jericho Drive-In Theatre in Glenmont.